Donna Rae (Gruber) Henrikson, 60, of Altoona, was granted her angel wings on January 1, 2020. She passed comfortable and peacefully at her home and spent her last days surrounded by family and friends and is now dancing in heaven forever.
She was born April 24, 1959, in Durand, WI to Clarence and Martha (Harlson) Gruber. She graduated from Elk Mound HS in 1977 and had some extended college education at UW Stout Menomonie, WI and at CVTC Eau Claire, WI. Donna pursued her love of dance at Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Eau Claire. She thoroughly enjoyed learning and teaching ballroom dancing, including some travel to compete in competitions. She was the Owner/Operator of Dona Re Dance Studio in Menomonie for a few years.
She then began her career in the medical field as a nursing assistant at The Clairemont Nursing Home in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls Chiropractic in Chippewa Falls, and ended with 16 years at Tenold Chiropractic in Eau Claire.
Donna began care giving at young age of 5 years, helping care for her four younger siblings and a few years later, a fifth. She continued throughout her life deeply loving, caring and teaching, family, friends and patients, many of whom have expressed to this day how wise she was. She had such a positive attitude, and made sure that anyone who left her side, felt better. We were all blessed to have such a beautiful soul in our lives.
Donna enjoyed being at the beach, pontooning on the lake, golfing, and spent many hours gardening in her beautiful flower beds. She was an avid Packers, Badgers and Brewers fan. Go Wisconsin!
Donna married the true love of her life, Daniel Hank, Henry Henrikson, on February 1, 2010. They really got each other, Dans words in a card from one great mind to another.
She is survived by her mother, Martha (Harlson) Gruber; siblings, Dan (Jeannine) Gruber, Dawne Hanson, Dewey Gruber, Diana Gruber, Darla Bean Gruber, Lynne (Mike) Kroll, Dave Henrikson, Rick (Dorene) Henrikson; uncles and aunts, Larry (Rita) Gruber, Fred (Nolene) Harlson, Maxine Chick, Marie Gruber, Arly Gruber and Leona Gruber; 17 nieces and nephews; and 18 great nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Henrikson; father, Clarence Gruber; grandparents and many aunts and uncles.
Donnas family would like to send a special thank you to Denise (Howe) Anderson, Pati Jo and Chuck Rauscher and Dr. Cole.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020, from 12 Noon to 4 p.m. at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona (next to Charter Spectrum.) A sharing of memories will be held at 3 p.m. with a closing prayer. Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, along with her husband Dan.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020