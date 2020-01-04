|
|
Donna Marie Hoffmann (Wells) was born on November 18, 1932 in Ellsworth, WI and passed away surrounded by family at home and supported by the care of Saint Joseph's Hospice on January 2, 2020 in Eau Claire, WI.
Donna touched the lives of many as a secretary in the Saint Paul public schools. She also found great joy in spending time with her family and volunteering. Donna put her heart fully into everything she did including caring for family, crocheting gifts, baking Christmas cookies to share, greeting visitors in the family waiting center at Sacred Heart Hospital, shopping for children's books and toys to donate and packing Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes. A special memory is having Donna as our cheerleader! Donna supported those she loved with great enthusiasm in our accomplishments and activities.
She is survived and much loved by her husband, of 64 years John; sons, Curtis (Yukiko), Ken; daughter, Chris (Dave); grandchildren, Erin (Dallas), Andrew (Ashley), Jeffrey (Emily); as well as great-grandchildren, Oliver and Ella.
Donna's family is comforted by many great memories during her time in hospice care including her smile as she was visited by therapy dogs and in having her children together again. There are so many people that Donna would thank for the kindness they showed to her in her years of illness. Her family appreciates those that brought a smile to her face and offered her support.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to The Volunteer Partners of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.
A Celebration of Life will take place on January 11, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Rd., Eau Claire, WI with an opportunity for friends and family to share stories and memories at 4:00 pm. Committal service will take place at a later time at Forest Lawn Cemetery, St. Paul, MN.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020