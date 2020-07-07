Donna Odonovich

Donna Yvonne Struble Odonovich
Born February 16, 1925 in Crosby MN. Died July 1, 2020 in Eau Claire WI. Graduated salutatorian from Crosby- Ironton High School Class of 1943 and due to WWII, continued to live at home, working to help support her parents and younger brother. In 1946 she married Robert, "Bob", "Chubby" Odonovich and together they raised a family of six children. In 1969 they migrated from Minnesota to Wisconsin with the opening of the Inland Steel taconite mine in Jackson county, as did many other families who left underground mining on the Cuyuna Iron Range. Donna worked for the City of Black River Falls and at the hospital. She hosted deer hunter and relatives traveling along I-94, sewed clothes and baked for family and friends, made doll clothes and cookies for garage sales, became a savvy thrift sale shopper for her entire family. She learned to make Serbian dishes, perfecting the povitica. She never lost that Scandinavian pleasure for a cup of weak coffee with a cinnamon roll and a neighborly chat.
Preceding her in death were parents Ward and Amanda (Hoglund) Struble, brother Dennis Struble, sister Jeanne Shirley Struble Lundbohm, husband Robert Odonovich, daughter Moya Odonovich Novak, grandson Tyler Jarrett.
Surviving are sister Frances Bosel, AZ, son Mark Odonovich, Eau Claire; daughters: Laurie (Dan) Norstedt, Eau Claire, Yvonne (Tony) Eichberger, Black River Falls, Lisa (Jim) Heberlein, LaCrosse, Robin (Mike) Jarrett, Hixton; nieces and nephews: Merrie Stolpestad, Leslie Bohm, Roger Lundbohm, Jeffrey Bosel, Gretchen Amar, Heidi DiVirgilio, Cheryl Robbins, Jan Charbeneau, Craig Odonovich, Judy Odonovich, Mike Odonovich, Leslie Malone.
To her surviving eleven grandchildren she was the little grandma with a big smile: Debora (Jon) Jessup, Anna Norstedt, Nik Novak, Natalie Novak, Anthony Eichberger, Peter (Melissa) Norstedt, Jenna Eichberger, Matt (Melissa) Heberlein, Josh Jarrett, Maria Heberlein, Jackie Jarrett. To her four great grandsons she was the maker of bibs and blueberry muffins: Tom Nagode, Sam Norstedt, Charlie Norstedt, Jack Heberlein.
Sincere thanks to the staff of Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire for the extraordinary care and attention in the past four years. Memorials are suggested towards Dove Healthcare, 1405 Truax Blvd Eau Claire WI 54703, the Black River Falls Public Library, 222 Fillmore St, Black River Falls WI 54615, or any local library of choice. Given the pandemic, a public gathering will not be held until a later, safer time, but in tribute one can read a book or smile at someone.
