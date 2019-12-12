Home

Donna Phelps Obituary
Donna R. Phelps, 62, of Eau Claire, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.
She was born August 12, 1957, in Monroe, WI, the daughter of Lyle and Rosie (Lisser) Kahl. On July 23, 1978, Donna married Terry Phelps. He passed away in 2005. Donna worked for over 30 years at Wausau Supply in Eau Claire.
Donna was an all-out animal lover. She loved her chow chows.
She is survived by her brother, Michael Kahl of Gratiot, WI; her niece, Tina Kahl of Bruce, WI, Valerie (George) Scott of Crawfordsville, IN, Michael A. Kahl of Gratiot, WI; her sister-in-law, Sally Kahl of Monroe, WI; great nieces & great nephews; and by "Dixon", her beloved dog.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Terry.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center in Altoona with Rev. David J. Irgens officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Monday at the Celebration of Life Center.
To express condolences online, please visit www.chipewavalleycremation.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
