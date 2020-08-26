Donna Schendel

Donna Marie Schendel passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, August 21, 2020.
Donna was born on June 6, 1935 to Kenneth and Ila Mandelert and raised in Chippewa Falls. In 1953, Donna married the love of her life, Harry Schendel and in 1954 welcomed their son Robert (Rocky). They later moved to Eau Claire where she helped her husband run Harry's CafÃ©. In 1971, they moved to Augusta where they built a home and Donna and Harry owned and operated Riverview Tavern. After Harry's death in 1994, she returned to Eau Claire to be closer to her son. Donna worked at Severson Nursing Home until her retirement at age 75.
Donna was very talented; she enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, and was a wonderful cook. Donna also loved to fish and spent most weekends fishing from the houseboat in Chetek with her family. In her later years, she enjoyed playing bingo, visiting the casino with her friend Susan Woodford, and especially enjoyed spending time with her son, Rocky. Donna was an extremely compassionate person who touched many lives.
Donna's family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Dove Healthcare-West.
Donna is survived by her son, Robert (Mariah) Schendel, and her sister, Betty Ellis.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harry Schendel; and her brother, Kenneth Jr.
Visitation will be held at 1:30 pm on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Smith Funeral Chapel. The service will begin at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at 3:30 pm at West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com
