Donna Jean Sly, age 88, of Eau Claire, died Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital.
She was born June 18, 1932 in Eau Claire to Mabel (Armstrong) and Glen Gust. She grew up in Eau Claire and graduated from Central High School.
Donna married Walter Sly at St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Eau Claire. Together they had three children. The couple divorced after 23 years of marriage.
Donna spent most of her life volunteering and helping others. She regularly donated her time six days per week and was the first volunteer for Feed My People Food Bank, which started at the Mount Washington Home. She also volunteered at the Salvation Army, both Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire locations; the Career Development Center; and the Franciscan Sisters Food Pantry. She also helped her daughter, Pam at her businesses, Pam's Quick Wash and Novelty Cleaners in Chippewa Falls.
She is survived by her three children, Mike Sly of Des Moines, Iowa, Pam (Craig) Kelly of Chippewa Falls, and Jeff (Xan) Sly of Des Moines, Iowa; grandchildren, Lindsay (Brandon) Prothero, Brandy Sly, Trisha (Brian) Tuschl, David Kelly (Mikey Perrin), Justin (Megan) Kelly, Jimmy Sly, Jillian Sly and Jeffrey Sly; and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Beverly Larson.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 14 at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls with Fr. Justin Kizewski of Holy Ghost Catholic Church, officiating. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the funeral chapel. At the family's request, masks are recommended and appreciated.
Memorials in Donna's honor are appreciated may go to the food bank of your choice.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
