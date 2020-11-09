Bloomer Donna Mae Yakesh, age 80, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer. She was born July 2, 1940 in Clark County, Wisconsin to Raymond and Mathilda (Freund) Burr. Donna was a graduate of Neillsville High School. She married Robert Yakesh in 1960 and later divorced. She worked as a retail clerk at numerous Bloomer businesses. She also worked at the Bloomer Hospital and was a line guard for the Bloomer School District for many years. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Bloomer. Donna collected clocks and enjoyed watching and feeding the birds. She loved being around children and spending time with her family, friends and her dog: Mac.
She is survived by children: Thomas (Julie) Yakesh of Bloomer, Sandra (Gary) Prahl of Chippewa Falls, Gary (Brenda) Yakesh of Bloomer, Ronald "Bones" (Karla) Yakesh of Bloomer, James Yakesh of Chippewa Falls, Joni Berry of Eau Claire; siblings: Ruth Kronberger of Neillsville, Ken (Dolores) Burr of Marshfield and twin sister: Dolores (Don) Dahlke of Janesville; sister-in-law: Irene Burr of Waukesha; grandchildren: TJ, Joe, Becca, Adam, Stephanie, Will, Dan, Heather, Chris (Kelly), Anna, Brittney, Dawson; 10 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Raymond and Mathilda Burr; one son in infancy (Thomas' twin); one brother: Donald Burr; one sister-in-law: Lila Burr; brother-in-law: Wayne Kronberger.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com