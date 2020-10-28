Donna Zenner

Donna Ann Zenner, age 77, of Wheaton Township, passed away peacefully October 24th, 2020 at Mayo in Eau Claire, Wi. with her daughter and grand-daughter by her side.
She was born April 21st, 1943 to Alfred Schneider and Irene (Blank) Schneider in Chippewa Falls, WI. She was happily married for 57 years to Dean C. Zenner on April 25th 1962.
Donna began her career at Presto MFG in Chippewa Falls WI. in 1966. She then went onto Amoco/Pactive/Tenneco before retiring in 2008. Donna was a loving mother of four, who in 1992 donated a kidney to a daughter. A doting Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and dear Friend to many. Donna was known for being an avid New England Patriots fan, and Casino player and going to monthly Old Lady Lunches. Her greatest enjoyment came spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her two daughters, Dawn (Dennis) Curry and Debra (Tim Lawler) Zenner Lorenz. Her Grand-Daughter Angela (David) Steinmetz and Grandsons Dexter (Madeline) Curry. Great grandchildren Jayne and Edward Steinmetz. Siblings, Lois Bogen and Huntz Schneider. Sisters-in-laws, Jane Schneider, Joanne (Charlie) Bowe, Mary Kay Brovold, Susan (Dave) Swoboda, Lucille Zenner and brother in laws, Tom (Janet) Zenner, Mike (Pat) Zenner and Rodney Craker. Along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
Donna was preceded in death by her Parents, 2 sons David and Dino, Grandson, Alan Prueher, Brother Robert Schneider, Sisters, Arlene (Bob) Begley, Janet (Dick) Begley, nephew Toby Bogan and Cliff Brovold, Brother-in-laws Dale Zenner, and Donnie Brovold. Sister-in-laws Delores Gordon and Sherry Craker.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Fill Inn Station in Chippewa Falls from 12-3pm. Masks are not required but available. Feel free to wear them.
We would like to offer our sincere thanks and gratitude to the amazing staff of Mayo critical care doctors and nurses who gave such amazing care to Our Mother Donna.
The Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com
.