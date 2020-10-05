Dora Irvine, age 99, passed to eternal life on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the home of her daughter, Christine Kondrasuk in Eau Claire.
Dora was born in Kankakee, Illinois to Albert and Bertha (Allen) Voegtle on November 16, 1920. She grew up in Kankakee during the Depression, but had many happy memories, especially of her school days at St. Joseph Seminary where she was taught by the CongrÃ©gation de Notre-Dame, a religious order of French-speaking Canadian sisters.
Dora married George Irvine on October 26, 1941 in Kankakee, IL. After his discharge from the Army, they made their home in Chicago in the house where George had grown up. His father, William Irvine, lived with them and doted on his five granddaughters. As her family got to school age, Dora obtained her beautician's license and enjoyed having a beauty shop in her home where she could work but still be there for the family. Her family and her Catholic faith were the guiding lights in her life.
George and Dora followed their dreams to Wisconsin in 1963 when they bought a resort in Minocqua, WI. Eventually they went back to the Chicago area, but a few years after George's death, Dora moved to Eau Claire. She particularly enjoyed her 17 years of volunteer work in the Human Resources Department at Sacred Heart Hospital where she made many friends. For the past 15 years she lived at Eastridge Estates, Altoona, where she also had a lovely circle of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Margaret, brother Albert, her husband George, two infant sons, Robert and Paul, and an adult daughter Annamarie Barriball in June of 2020.
The family is deeply grateful to Dr. Sal Obaid for his many years of attentive healthcare, and to St. Joseph Hospice nurses and staff for their concern and attention in her final weeks.
She is survived by her daughters Christine (Raymond) Kondrasuk of Eau Claire, Judith Irvine (Walter Foody) of Houston, TX, Rosemary (Bruce) Kipley of Columbia, TN, Patricia (Christopher) Asher of Gilberts, IL and son-in-law Edmund Barriball of Irvine, PA. Grandchildren are Gregory Kondrasuk (Gwen Lee), Amy (Michael) Kaiser, Nikolas Kondrasuk (Katie Anderson), Jenna (Joseph) McGrath, Walter Michael (Crystal) Foody, Kathleen Foody (Ben Blaisdell), Christina (Tor) Christensen, as well as great-grandchildren Kimberly and Garrett Kaiser, Lincoln and Collin Foody, and Logan McGrath, also many loving Voegtle nieces and nephews.
A private Mass will be held for the family at Immaculate Conception Church, Eau Claire. A graveside service will be in Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, Illinois where she will be buried alongside her husband. In lieu of flowers, Dora would love donations to Sacred Heart Hospital. Hulke Family Funeral Home is assisting the family.
