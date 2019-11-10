|
|
BARFKNECHT, Doreen M., 93, of Rice Lake died Friday at Dove Healthcare-Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. today at First Lutheran Church, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. today at the church.
Burial will be at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
BRUNNER, Wayne F., 63, of Arkansaw died Saturday at AdventHealth in Durand.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019