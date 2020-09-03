Dorene Murphy

MURPHY (Spielman), Dorene Wanda of Brooklyn Park, MN, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 14th, 2020.

Dorene was born on April 23rd, 1934 and grew up in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Elmer and Dorothy Spielman and was their only child.

Preceded in death, by the love of her life, Husband Maurice Patrick Timothy Murphy.

Dorene is survived by 3 children, 7 grandkids and 3 G. Grandchildren and one on the way; many relatives and good friends.

Due to Covid, Funeral Services will be planned for April 2021 and will be held at Lutheran Church of the Master in Brooklyn Center and burial at Fort Snelling. Contact Family for further details.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store