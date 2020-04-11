|
|
Doris Louise Frase, 91, of rural Fall Creek, died Wednesday April 1, 2020 at her family farm with her family by her side.
Doris was born in Cleghorn on July 29, 1928 to Albert and Louise (Tumm) Henning. She graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School in 1946. Doris married George Frase on February 19, 1949. They were partners in everything and worked together side-by-side farming their land, raising their family, and creating a life they loved. Their love for each other was inexpressible. They celebrated 58 years together before George's passing. She enjoyed gardening and looked forward to it year after year. She was an active member of the St. James Trinity Lutheran Church in Fall Creek where she served on the council, taught confirmation, and participated in many of their organizations. Anyone who knew Doris would describe her as loving and selfless. She was generous and always willing to help others when she could.
Survivors include her children, Robert (Becky) Henning, Janet (Joe) Lentz, Marge (Gary) Hays, Herbert Frase, Kenneth Frase; her grandchildren, Corey (Billie) Hays, Carolyn (Creighton) Hogg, Nicole (Jacob) Ehrlichmann Kendra (Antonio) Flores, Kylia Frase; her great-grandchildren Tyler and Sophie Hays; three sisters, Marlys Zimmerman, Arliss (Ray) Goff, Diane (Joe) Hall; three brothers, Donald Henning, Albert Henning Jr. and James Henning.
She is also survived by many relatives and friends.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband George, her parents, three sisters; Elizabeth Henning, Ione (Paul) Burgess, Della Kunz; sister-in-law Ruth Henning, two brothers; Alfred "Bud" (Lucy) Henning and Lester Henning.
A memorial service and interment will follow at a later date in Trinity Cemetery in Fall Creek.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Felicia, Marnie and the entire Mayo Clinic Hospice team for their great care and dedication.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020