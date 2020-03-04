Home

Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory
4611 Commerce Valley Rd
Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 830-5470
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Hope Lutheran Church
on the corner of Starr Avenue and Eddy Lane
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Hope Lutheran Church
the corner of Starr Avenue and Eddy Lane
View Map

Doris Jacobson


1926 - 2020
Doris Jacobson Obituary
Doris E. Jacobson, of Eau Claire, died on Saturday, February 29, 2020 - one day short of her 94th birthday - at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Doris was born on March 1, 1926 to the late Melvin and Bertha (Klingel) Erickson in Eau Claire. On October 27, 1946 she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Marcellus "Mark" Jacobson at Grace Lutheran Church. Doris worked at the Starr Avenue Grocery 22 years before it closed. Since 1948 Doris was a very active and vital member of Hope Lutheran Church enjoying many years with the Ruth Circle, the Church Women, and her many friends who were like family to her. Doris loved to knit and crochet making countless mittens, baby items, prayer shawls and much more through the years. She was a skillful artist in Hardanger (which she learned just the last few years), Rosemaling and oil painting. She and Mark were both very proud of their Norwegian heritage. Doris was a very special person who will be deeply missed by many.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Carol Erickson; and many generations of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
Doris was welcomed home by her husband, Mark; parents; mother- and father-in-law, Andrew and Mathilda (Swenson) Jacobson; brothers, William (Marion), Charles, Edward (Betty), Archie, and Richard; brothers-in-law, Everett, Clarence (Margaret M.), and Kermit (Margaret C.) Jacobson; sisters-in-law, Esther (Axel) Gunderson, Alma (Harold) Berg, Mildred (Carl) Iverson, and Adeline (Erling) Gunderson.
Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Hope Lutheran Church (on the corner of Starr Avenue and Eddy Lane) with Reverend Mary Erickson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at church. Internment will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire. Evergreen Funeral Home is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to be given in memory of Doris to Hope Lutheran Church (2226 Eddy Lane, Eau Claire, WI 54703). To send your condolence to the family, please visit our obituaries at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
