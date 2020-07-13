Dorothy Beaver

Dorothy Eva Beaver (Stay), 91, passed away on Sunday, July 12 at Care Partners Assisted Living. Dorothy was born on April 8, 1929, in Mondovi, to Melvin and Selma Stay. Dorothy was a graduate of Taylor High School in 1947.
She married Arthur Beaver on May 14, 1949. Dorothy was a stay-at-home mom until her youngest daughter started kindergarten. She then began her career at Huebsch, initially on a part-time basis and then working full-time in the office for 35 years. She enjoyed the camaraderie of her fellow employees and challenges of the position. After retirement, she and Art enjoyed travelling in a conversion van including out west, Lake Louis and Banff. A highlight was a trip to Alaska where she caught a big halibut. She also enjoyed camping initially with kids in a tent, and then graduated to travel trailer. Also she enjoyed time at the cabin in the Blue Hills in the fall. Art convinced her that canoeing was fun.
Dorothy is survived by her children: Joan (Doug Seitz), Doug (Sandy), Gail Beaver-Woletz (Tom Woletz), Ruth (Randy) Kilness; seven grandchildren: Dan Beaver-Sietz, Greg Sietz, Alison and Tony Beaver, Mike Woletz, Suzanne Hraby, Samantha Odegard; eleven great grandchildren; brother Kenneth Stay ,Blair WI; and sister-in-law Donna Mae Zagar, West Bend WI.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Art in 1995, and numerous brothers/ sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles and other relatives.
A mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 July 16th, at Immaculate Conception Church, with Father Francis officiating. Visitation will be at church from 10:30 until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Forest Hill Cemetery.
With respect to the current situation, the family has asked for social distancing and that masks be worn.
The family would like to thank the staff at Care Partners and Heartland Hospice for the excellent care they provided our mother.
The Cremation Society of Wisconsin- Altoona is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences can be left at https://www.cremationsociety-wi.com/
.
