Dorothy Christianson, 90, of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully with family by her side, on Friday, August 7, 2020 at her beloved home of 60 years.
Dorothy was born on March 20, 1930 in the Town of Lafayette, Chippewa County, the daughter of William and Anna (Gilardi) Steinmetz. She grew up on the family farm in Lafayette, with four other siblings. She graduated from Chippewa Falls High School. Dorothy met Ron Christianson at the family farm and they were married in 1955, sharing 56 wonderful years together.
Dorothy loved to manage the household and prepare meals for her family. She would evaluate every meal and look for ways to improve for next time. She was a soprano in the St. Olaf choir for over 40 years which gave her great joy. She was Rons constant companion and would accompany him everywhere including fishing trips and even deer hunting after retirement. She loved traveling on summer vacations to the western US and also spending every possible weekend at their trailer in Birchwood, where she usually caught the most sunfish. Near the end of Rons life she became his caregiver; managing appointments, medications and offering encouragement. Dorothy always advised to compromise and meet the other person halfway, adding, and maybe a little more.
Dorothy is survived by son, Jeff (Kate); granddaughter, Lauren; step granddaughter, Michelle (Phil) Phan; and great-granddaughters, Gabrielle and Julianne, all of Apple Valley, MN; sister, Marge Barringer of Eau Claire; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ron, on October 28, 2011; her parents; two sisters, Carol Groves and Lucille Hansen; and one brother, Albert Steinmetz.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Seniors Helping Seniors for their wonderful care and love, along with Chippewa Manor Nursing Home. Special thanks to her friends Mary Lee and Jack Halbleib who supported all of Dorothy's needs, which allowed her to remain in her home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 3220 Monroe St, Eau Claire, WI 54703, with Father James Kurzynski officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place in Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com