|
|
Bloomer - Dorothy Edna Conrad, age 97, passed away at her home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She was born October 29, 1922 in the Town of Auburn to John and Bertha (Oldenberg) Stilley. She married Leslie Conrad on June 25, 1944 in Bloomer. Dorothy worked as a bookkeeper for 30 years at Falls Dairy in Sand Creek. She also worked as a bookkeeper for 7 years at Falls Dairy in Colfax and for 3 years at Williams and Nacke Construction Company. She served as the secretary/treasurer of the Auburn Cemetery and was the Town of Auburn Clerk for 22 years. She was a member of the Bloomer Senior's Citizens, the Old Sew and Sew Quilting Club, St. Paul Lutheran Church and St. Paul Lutheran Women, serving as treasurer for many years. She enjoyed quilting, knitting, crocheting, making hair-pin lace, playing bingo and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by one daughter: Judy (Tony) Bohl of Bloomer; one brother: Lawrence Stilley of Dayton, Ohio; grandchildren: Jon (Missie Peterson) Bohl of Bloomer and Brian (Terri) Bohl of Bloomer; great-grandchildren: Rebecca, Jacob and Nicole Bohl, Zachary Peterson.
She was preceded in death by her parents: John and Bertha Stilley; husband: Leslie; brother: Glenn Stilley.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, private burial will take place in the Auburn Cemetery. There will be no formal funeral services, so please take some time out of your day to remember Dorothy and how she touched your life. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020