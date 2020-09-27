1/1
Dorothy Dutzle
Dorothy J. Dutzle, age 88, of Eau Claire, passed away at her home on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.
A Private Funeral service will be held for immediate family on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery in Withee. The Rev. Josh Toufar will officiate. The Maurina Schilling Funeral Home in Owen is entrusted with the arrangements.
Dorothy was born on January 1, 1932 in Clark County, the daughter of Orville and Marie (Owens) Radley. She married Earl G. Cornwell on January 17, 1953 in Rockfield, IL. After the death of her first husband, Dorothy married Emanuel "Bud" Arnold Dutzle on April 27, 1963 in Beaver Dam. They lived in the Horicon area for over 40 years. She moved to Waupaca in 2001 to be with her husband who was a member of the Veterans Home in King. After the passing of her husband, Dorothy moved in 2010 to the Eau Claire area where she resided at Good Shepherd Senior Living.
Dorothy graduated from Loyal High School in 1949 as the Valedictorian of her class. She worked as a secretary in the Civil Service, taught cake decorating at Moraine Park Technical Institute of Beaver Dam. Dorothy was a cake decorator and deli manager of Mountains Piggly Wiggly of Juneau. She was an avid volunteer in her church and community. Dorothy was a member of the United Methodist Women's organization for over 35 years, a life member of the American Legion Auxiliary and VFW Auxiliary. She also volunteered in the Dodge County Nutrition (Meals on Wheels Program) along with transporting patients to medical appointments. While living in Waupaca, Dorothy volunteered over 101,000 hours at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King.
Dorothy is survived by two children: Gail (Randy) Arndt of Cedar Rapids, IA and Dean (Lesley) Dutzle of Elk Mound; daughter-in-law, Lisa Cornwell; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is further survived by two sisters: Betty Carey of Oceanside, CA Jeanette Ewert of Germantown; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands Earl Cornwell in 1961 and Emanuel "Bud" in 2004 and her son, Ivan Cornwell in 2017.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.maurinaschilling.com



Published in Leader Telegram from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Funeral service
Riverside Cemetery
September 27, 2020
Rest in peace, Dear Dorothy. Loved co-volunteering with you at King!
Vicky Scherck
September 26, 2020
So sorry for the loss of this wonderful mother, grandmother & friend. My mom, Ting Trainor, lived across the hall at the Good Shepherd apartments for a number of years. She was a great neighbor & friend to my mom. We would have a pizza party every now & then & I thoroughly enjoyed spending time with them!
Vici Mo braaten Guns
September 25, 2020
I met Dorothy at Good Shepherd. My mom lived next door to her these past few years. When my mother passed, she offered so many kind words and support. She was one of the kindest people I have ever met. She touched the lives of so many.
Heidi Biesterveld
September 25, 2020
I am so saddened to hear of Dorothys passing. I used to manage Good Shepherd Senior Apartments and had the pleasure of knowing Dorothy. She was such a loving, caring, selfless person-a true angel. After I left the apartments, Dorothy would send me cards on my birthday and at Christmas and an occasional letter which warmed my heart. She cared deeply about everyone and spent many hours volunteering at the apartments to help make life for her fellow residents better for them. Words cannot express the depth of her caring. I have never met anybody as caring and selfless as Dorothy. She made this world a brighter place. I am so sorry for your familys loss and I am holding you all in my thoughts and prayers.
Michelle Fellom
September 25, 2020
So sorry for your loss! Dorothy was such a caring and active member of a Good Shepherd. She was ALWAYS helping with something or doing something for someone. She is missed by so many!!!
Barb Fiskars
September 25, 2020
Sincere sympathy to you and your family Dean. We were able to talk with your mother a few years ago as my sister lived in the same facility. Your mother was such a kind person and we are sure will be greatly missed,
Marsha & Lynn Plageman
