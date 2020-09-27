Dorothy Dutzle

I am so saddened to hear of Dorothys passing. I used to manage Good Shepherd Senior Apartments and had the pleasure of knowing Dorothy. She was such a loving, caring, selfless person-a true angel. After I left the apartments, Dorothy would send me cards on my birthday and at Christmas and an occasional letter which warmed my heart. She cared deeply about everyone and spent many hours volunteering at the apartments to help make life for her fellow residents better for them. Words cannot express the depth of her caring. I have never met anybody as caring and selfless as Dorothy. She made this world a brighter place. I am so sorry for your familys loss and I am holding you all in my thoughts and prayers.

Michelle Fellom