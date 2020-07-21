Dorothy Lewis

Dorothy H. Lewis (nee Hunt) age 74, beloved wife of the late David E. Lewis; loving mother of Trish Lewis; devoted grandmother of Declan Robertson; sister of Sam Hunt (Beth) and Judy Spangler; aunt of many, passed away on June 28, 2020. Dorothy enjoyed traveling the world and music. She especially enjoyed her time while singing in the church choir at Messiah Lutheran Church.
Dorothy graduated from Chippewa Falls high school in 1964 and went on to gain her degree in Education at Valparaiso University in 1968 as the first of her family to gain post-secondary education. Dorothy also was one of the first special education teachers in the state of Ohio. Her love of nurturing children, patience and genuine caring for others shone through in everything she did.
Memorial Service Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church, 21485 Lorain Rd. Fairview Park, OH 44126. PLEASE VISIT http://www.messiahchurchfairview.org/
AND CLICK ON THE LINK TO RSVP TO ATTEND THE MEMORIAL SERVICE OR TO WATCH THE LIVE STREAM OF THE SERVICE
Interment Private. Memorials may be sent to Messiah Lutheran Church, 21485 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park, OH 44126.