It is always difficult saying goodbye and it is sad to announce that on February 9, 2020, Dorothy M. (Berger) Radle of Durand, born in Maxville Prairie, Wisconsin, passed away at the age of 96.
You can send your sympathy in the guestbook provided and share it with the family. You may also light a candle in honor of Dorothy M. Radle or send a plant to the funeral service.
In her younger years Dorothy loved to travel, craft, fish, dance, play the accordion, guitar, sing, yodel and her favorite was to go to the casino. She lived quite a full life.
Dorothy was predeceased by: her parents, Louis Berger and Agnes (Brantner) Berger, her husband LaVear Radle and infant son Gary Radle, her brothers Fred, Ray and Louis Berger and sisters Margaret Price, Leona Wright, Eleanor Hoch. She was survived by her sisters Gladys Bonesteel, of Mondovi, Carolyn Schulte of Eau Claire and Rita Mcnaughton of Coon Valley, Wisconsin. Her children, Dennis Radle (Tina), Durand, Larry Radle (Myra), Durand, Diane Belitz, Grayslake, IL and Terry Prior, Round Lake, IL, Grandchildren (Dennis) Ron, Dawn, Denny, Bob, Chance, Trevor (Larry) Jody, Mark (Diane) Jeni, Peter (Terry) Danielle, Kyle, Shannon. Great grandchildren (23) and great great grandchildren (13) and many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be 10:00AM - 12:00PM Noon, Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Durand with a Catholic Prayer Service at Noon. Lunch will follow at the Corral's Orton Room. Donations appreciated of deserts only.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020