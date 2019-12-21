|
Dorothy L. Running, 93, of Eau Claire, passed away on December 19, 2019, at Heritage Court in Eau Claire, WI.
Dorothy was born in Caryville, WI to the late Oscar and Olga (Anderson) Johnson on August 15, 1926. She grew up in Shawtown, Eau Claire. She married Earl L. Running on April 3, 1944, in Caryville, WI. After 21 years of being married, Earl and Dorothy bought the small family farm in Wheaton Township, just north of Eau Claire. She grew to love the farm life. She used to say "Her main job on the farm was painting the fence posts." Dorothy and Earl spent 65 wonderful years together until Earl's passing in 2009. She and Earl were actively involved at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Eau Claire. They participated in the church choir, assisted with the building maintenance, painting, cleaning, and Dorothy pressed the choir robes. Dorothy loved to travel, create photo albums and decorate her home for the holidays. She enjoyed baking, cooking, entertaining and caring for family and friends. Many of the family gatherings were memorable events.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Running; son, Richard Running; brothers, Paul Johnson, Richard Johnson, Donald Johnson and Robert Johnson; sisters-in-law, Mary Johnson, Marion Johnson, and Sharon Johnson.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Sandra Running, Karen (Bryan) Van Loo, Laurie (Ken) Klemm, Kristen Running; daughter-in-law, Ranae Running; grandchildren, Robert (Renee) Running, Ryan (Janine) Running, Julia Lyons, Jason (Kari) Van Loo, Austin (Jacey) Klemm, Emily (Jared) Amason, Jessica (Dylan) Klemm, Levi Klemm, Colter Klemm; great-grandchildren, Leila Running, Gabrielle Paul, Fredrick Running, Rebecca Running, Carly Running, Mitchell (Shelby) Christenson, Sydney Van Loo, Spencer Van Loo, Savannah Van Loo, Bodee Klemm, and Ivy Amason; sisters-in-law, Shirley Johnson, and Eileen Griese; along with many nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
The family of Dorothy wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at Heritage Court and the staff of St. Croix Hospice for their wonderful care of Dorothy.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at the WEST CHAPEL location of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire. Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lenmarkfh.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019