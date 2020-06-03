Dorothy M. Solberg, 94, formerly of Augusta, passed away early Wednesday morning, June 3, 2020, at Neillsville Care and Rehabilitation.
Dorothy Mae Solberg, daughter of John and Ida (Berg) Hemker was born Nov. 23, 1925, near La Crosse. She was raised in Bangor and it was there that she was united in marriage to Merle Solberg on November 18, 1950 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. In the first few years of their married life the couple lived in Minnesota before moving back to Wisconsin and made their home in West Salem and Sparta. They eventually moved to Hampshire, IL, and in 1986, Merle and Dorothy moved to Ludington Township, rural Augusta. For nearly 20 years Dorothy drove bus for School District 300 in Hampshire.
After moving to Ludington, Dorothy and Merle transferred their church membership to Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Over the years with a labor of love Dorothy sewed many quilts to give as presents to family and friends.
Dorothy will be dearly missed by her 3 daughters, Donna Condron of Augusta, Ruth Solberg and Mike Phillips of Athens, TN, Karen and Ralph Meyer of Perham, MN; brother Edwin and Elberta Hemker of West Salem; sister-in-law June and Dale Omodt of Houston, MN; 9 grandchildren, Will (Robin) Stuckemeyer, Kevin (Tina) Condron, Wendy Proffitt, Shelly (Kevin) Schmitz, Jesse (Samie) Proffitt, Laura (Brian) Walk, and David (Kayla) Proffitt, Lindsay (Bryan Lee) Meyer and Logan Meyer; 22 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; and 4 step-grandchildren and their families.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband Merle on Nov. 30, 2002; and son-in-law, Bernard Condron.
A visitation will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ludington Township, with funeral services Saturday at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family is assisted by the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.
Published in Leader Telegram from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.