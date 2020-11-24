Dorothy (Stranen) Stanton, age 100 of Menomonie, died Sunday November 22, 2020 at the Mayo Health Systems in Menomonie, WI. Dorothy was born October 2, 1920 in Oshkosh, WI. Daughter of Albert and Louise Stranen. She graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1938. Upon graduating she worked as a telephone switchboard operator until she married.
Dorothy married Robert (Bob) Stanton March 11, 1944 in El Paso, TX while Bob was stationed at Briggs Field. Together Dorothy and Bob purchased the Greeley funeral home and ran it as the Stanton Funeral Home until retirement in 1986.
Dorothy loved her pencil skirts, white blouses, high heels and red lipstick. She and Bob loved to dance and play cribbage. Dorothy enjoyed going to the Casino and spending time with family.
Dorothy is survived by two sons, Jerry (Jill) and Jeff (Kathy) Stanton both of Menomonie. Three daughters, Debbi (Gary) Delander of Fulsheer, TX, Cynth (Bill) Warner of Menomonie and Tricia (Brad) Turner of Spring Valley, WI; 15 grandchildren, Dawn Wurst, Jennifer Daniel, Heidi Hoilien, Damian Stanton, Jessica Wald, Brady Delander, Heather Clementi, Jeff and Laura Warner, Adam, Lucas and Cody Stanton, Josh and Brian Turner and Jamie Galgowski.
27 great grandchildren, Emily and Eric Wurst, Marin, John and Andrew Daniel, Caleb, Elliott, Jesse and Maya Hoilien, Zaliana, Kaverick and Huxley Stanton, Jamison and Delaney Wald, Christian and Brody Clementi, Mila Rud, Jack and Charlie Warner, Sloan Stanton, Brayden and Parker Turner, Harper, Raina and Amira Turner, McKenzie and Tatum Galgowski; a sister-in-law, Marianne Stanton.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 61 years, Robert Stanton, Infant daughter Jennifer Mary and a son, Robert (Bobby) Stanton. Two sisters Millie Buttles and Florence Dinger.
In lieu of flowers, Dorothy loved animals, so any memorials can be made to the Dunn County Humane Society.
Due to covid 19, the family will be having a private family service at Rhiel Funeral Home in Menomonie and burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, with hopes to have a celebration of life at a later date.
