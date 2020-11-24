1/1
Dorothy Stanton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy (Stranen) Stanton, age 100 of Menomonie, died Sunday November 22, 2020 at the Mayo Health Systems in Menomonie, WI. Dorothy was born October 2, 1920 in Oshkosh, WI. Daughter of Albert and Louise Stranen. She graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1938. Upon graduating she worked as a telephone switchboard operator until she married.
Dorothy married Robert (Bob) Stanton March 11, 1944 in El Paso, TX while Bob was stationed at Briggs Field. Together Dorothy and Bob purchased the Greeley funeral home and ran it as the Stanton Funeral Home until retirement in 1986.
Dorothy loved her pencil skirts, white blouses, high heels and red lipstick. She and Bob loved to dance and play cribbage. Dorothy enjoyed going to the Casino and spending time with family.
Dorothy is survived by two sons, Jerry (Jill) and Jeff (Kathy) Stanton both of Menomonie. Three daughters, Debbi (Gary) Delander of Fulsheer, TX, Cynth (Bill) Warner of Menomonie and Tricia (Brad) Turner of Spring Valley, WI; 15 grandchildren, Dawn Wurst, Jennifer Daniel, Heidi Hoilien, Damian Stanton, Jessica Wald, Brady Delander, Heather Clementi, Jeff and Laura Warner, Adam, Lucas and Cody Stanton, Josh and Brian Turner and Jamie Galgowski.
27 great grandchildren, Emily and Eric Wurst, Marin, John and Andrew Daniel, Caleb, Elliott, Jesse and Maya Hoilien, Zaliana, Kaverick and Huxley Stanton, Jamison and Delaney Wald, Christian and Brody Clementi, Mila Rud, Jack and Charlie Warner, Sloan Stanton, Brayden and Parker Turner, Harper, Raina and Amira Turner, McKenzie and Tatum Galgowski; a sister-in-law, Marianne Stanton.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 61 years, Robert Stanton, Infant daughter Jennifer Mary and a son, Robert (Bobby) Stanton. Two sisters Millie Buttles and Florence Dinger.
In lieu of flowers, Dorothy loved animals, so any memorials can be made to the Dunn County Humane Society.
Due to covid 19, the family will be having a private family service at Rhiel Funeral Home in Menomonie and burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, with hopes to have a celebration of life at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.rhielfuneralhome.com
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved