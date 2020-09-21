1/1
Dorothy Zhe
Dorothy L. Zhe, 88, of Oak Forest, IL, formerly of Augusta, died at her home Sept. 14, 2020.
Daughter of Albert and Emma (Stevens) Rahl, Dorothy was born Jan. 19, 1932, and raised in Augusta.
She leaves behind her daughters, Diane Roderick of Hodgkins, IL, and Brenda Zhe (Mike) of Oak Forest; 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; sister, Margaret (Dave) Seufzer of Augusta; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Lloyd in March of 2010; son Thomas in April of 2002; brothers Gordon and Richard (Muriel) Rahl; and brother-in-law Harley (Betty) Zhe.
Dorothy graduated from Augusta High School in 1950. She married Lloyd Zhe on June 27, 1952, at the United Methodist Church in Augusta. The couple lived all their married life in Illinois. While in Oak Forest they where members of the Methodist Church and over the years had fostered several children.
Growing up Dorothy worked at the Dairy Bar in Augusta and in Illinois worked at a dry cleaners and Meaden Screw Products. She loved dancing, working on ceramics and crocheting.
A visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, where funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta.
Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com .



Published in Leader Telegram from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
