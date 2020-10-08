1/1
Douglas Bell
Douglas Dewayne Bell age 64 died on October 5, 2020 after a short illness. He was born in Stanley, Wisconsin to Eleanor and August Bell.
Doug is survived by his five brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews. Doug is preceded in death by his mother and father and his best friend Susan Anderson.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the caregivers Doug had had throughout his life. Specifically, we would like to thank Hopes and Dreams where Doug has lived for many years, Ruth Harris for her countless hours of teaching, Reach and The Career Development Center where Doug worked for many years and The Special Olympics Organization for giving Doug the joy of competing with friends.
There will be a private burial service for Doug.
Online condolences can be made at www.hulkefamilyfh.com
Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Eau Claire is assisting the family with the arrangements.  



Published in Leader Telegram from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
