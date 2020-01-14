|
Douglas E. Burrows, 67, died at home Sunday, January 12, 2020, after a short illness. Doug was born to Everett and Patricia Burrows on February 6, 1952. He graduated from Memorial High School in 1970 and married Linda (NEE Korthals) on May 27, 1973. To this union three sons were born- Creighton, Nathan, and Jason.
Doug, "the Fat Guy", worked at Bothun/Eau Claire Automotive Group for the last 35 years. He was passionate about Conservation issues locally and statewide, pheasant hunting, trap shooting, making friends wherever life took him. He was active in Pheasants Forever where he served as Chapter President and received the State Delegate of the Year in 2016; Eau Claire County delegate to Wisconsin Conservation Congress where he received the Conservationist of the Year in 2016; Eau Claire County Stewardship Board; Eau Claire Rod and Gun Club. He was a member of the Eau Claire Sports Commission, delivered Meals on Wheels for 20 years, and served meals monthly at the Community Table with the St. Matthew Lutheran Church Group.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Linda; sons, Creighton (Heather), Hudson, Nathan (Teresa), Eau Claire, Jason (Jennifer), Eau Claire; grandchildren Kyle, Paige, and Ethan Burrows; mother, Patricia Wallace, Altoona; brother, Al (Lorie) Burrows, Maple Grove, MN; brothers and sister-in-law, James (Jean) Korthals, Viroqua, Susan (Greg) Paul, Taylor, TX, Gary (Carla) Korthals, Sparta, Gordy (Becky) Korthals, Oshkosh, Eric (Caryn) Korthals, Baraboo; numerous nephews, nieces, and friends; and by his faithful hunting companion "Tux".
He is preceded in death by father, Everett; granddaughter, Emily; stepfather, Norman Wallace; father and mother-in-law, John and Alice Korthals; and his faithful hunting companions "Java" and "Shadow".
Funeral services for Doug will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1915 Hogeboom Ave., Eau Claire, with Pastor Tim Heupel officiating. Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. Friday and again one hour prior to services ALL AT THE CHURCH.
Memorials can be directed to St. Matthew Lutheran Church; Pheasants Forever for habitat/pollinator projects c/o Jim Murray 700 S. 57th Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54703; or the Community Table online at www.thecommunitytable.org. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
Linda and family sincerely thank the staff of the Prevea Cancer Center, the staff Sacred Heart Hospital CCU and 5th units for all the excellent care during the three months of this cancer journey. Thank you to nurses of St. Joseph's Hospice for helping us to bring Doug home for his final days.
