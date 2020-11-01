Douglas Duane Mock, age 89 of Mondovi, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire with his family by his side.
Douglas was born on February 12, 1931 in Urne, Wisconsin the son of Ralph and Adeline Mock. At the age of 9, they moved to Mondovi to farm in 1939 where he grew up with his sister Shelby. After graduating high school, he went to Chicago and attended the Chicago Institute of Architectural Drawing. He moved back to the farm after 1 year in Chicago. Douglas married Esther Ann Ward on September 12, 1953. Doug proudly served in the United States Army from Feb. 2, 1954 until his honorable discharge of Feb. 2, 1956 with the rank of SP3. During the Korean War, he was stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas as a helicopter mechanic.
He returned to farming and he and Esther had 2 boys, Roger and Greg. When Doug was a young boy, he and his parents built a cottage on Lake Eau Claire. Many happy days were spent there with his parents and his sister and later with his own family.
Doug was an avid black powder gun enthusiast. He traveled the Midwest and western states with is entire family. Doug was a lifetime member of the Fort Old Abe Muzzleloaders where they built life-long friends. He played in the country western band "The Westerneers" as their drummer. He and Esther took the kids on many vacations to Florida to visit his parents, having many experiences of a life time.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons, teaching them everything he knew. Doug was active in the Salvation Army Kettle Drive in Buffalo County for many years. He belonged to Pyrotechnics Guild International and made many awe inspiring fireworks for his family and friends to enjoy. Upon his retirement along with Esther, they built a home on Mirror Lake in the City of Mondovi and moved off the farm.
His hobbies were photography, collecting rocks and polishing them, camping, traveling, meeting visiting with people was a real enjoyment.
Douglas is survived by his sister Shelby Lee (John) Fahlgren; sons: Roger Allen (Christy) Mock and Greg Ward (Arcella) Mock; 2 grandchildren: Benjamin James (Emily) Mock and Megan Rose (John) Glassbrenner; 4 great-grandchildren: Hudson David Glassbrenner, Elliot James Mock, Lilly Grace Glassbrenner and Alice Theresa Mock.
Preceding him in death are his parents and his wife Esther on April 23, 2013.
Private memorial services will be held at Our Savior's United Methodist Church, 210 N. Eau Claire St., Mondovi with Pastor Joeng Lee officiating. Burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery in Durand with military honors provided by American Legion Post 154 of Mondovi. Streaming will be available at https://www.facebook.com/dougmockfuneral
.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Salvation Army, 223 N 8th St S, La Crosse, WI 54601 or https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/lacrosse
.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com
.