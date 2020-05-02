Douglas H. Roecker, age 76, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona, Wisconsin, while under the care of Mayo Clinic Home Health and Hospice.
He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on June 19, 1943, the son of Alfred and Virginia (Preuss) Roecker. He graduated from Marquette High School in Milwaukee in 1961 and attended UW-Milwaukee.
Doug was a Master Plumber and owned Roecker's Plumbing in Eagle River, Wisconsin, prior to moving to Eau Claire in September 1999. He was a founding member of the Eagle River Chapter of Ducks Unlimited and a member of the Tall Pines Archery Club in St. Germain, Wisconsin. After moving to Eau Claire, he was a member of the Cleghorn Lions Club from September 2003 to November 2016 and was club president for the 2008-2009 Lion Year.
Doug married Mary Fahringer on July 28, 1962. She passed away on June 13, 1978. He married Audrey Olson on June 6, 1981.
Doug loved to hunt and fish and always had funny stories to tell about his outdoor adventures. He also loved to read magazines and books about hunting and fishing. He was an avid Packer and Brewer fan.
Doug is survived by his wife, Audrey Roecker of Eau Claire; son, Bryan (Mary) Roecker of Pine Island, Minnesota; daughters, Linda (Mark) Michek of Philips, Wisconsin, and Barbara (Tony) Swiontek of Eagle River, Wisconsin; brother, Donald (Marsha) Roecker of Plymouth, Wisconsin; and grandchildren, Reid, Colton, Zachary, Luke, Grace and Ethan.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Mary; a son, Warren Roecker; and grandson, Nicholas Roecker.
The family wishes to thank the excellent staff at Oakwood Health Services and Mayo Clinic Home Health and Hospice for the loving care they gave Doug during his final days with us.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St, Eau Claire, with Fr. Tom Krieg officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be at Hadleyville Cemetery in the Town of Pleasant Valley.
Published in Leader Telegram from May 2 to May 3, 2020.