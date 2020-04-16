|
|
Duane "Weiner" Faschingbauer, age 85, died at his home unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. He was born on February 14, 1935 in Chippewa County to Walter and Blanche (Amundson) Faschingbauer. He proudly served his country in the US Army. Duane worked at Uniroyal for over 20 years and after he retired he worked for the City of Bloomer. He married Ann Doyle (Bohl) in 1994 in Bloomer. Weiner was a huge sports fan and never missed a UW Blugolds or Bloomer Blackhawks game. He was a great conversationalist and loved spending mornings sipping coffee and talking sports down at the Main Street CafÃ©. He enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family, friends and K9 companion, Teddy.
He is survived by his wife: Ann of Bloomer; step children Eric and Tanya (Brenda Gangl) Doyle; grandson Trent Doyle, great-grand daughter: Daphne Doyle.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister: Carol (Duane) Stelter and Darlene Faschingbauer.
Graveside services will be held at the North Catholic Cemetery in Bloomer. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020