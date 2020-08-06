1/1
Duane Tamke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Duane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Duane "Beak or Smoke" John Tamke, 59, of Arcadia passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at his home.
Duane was born on October 3, 1960, in Whitehall, Wisconsin to Albert and Bonnie (Ryan) Tamke. He graduated from Arcadia High School and had been employed by Value Implement in Arcadia. On October 25th, 2010, he married Sally Roskos Sura, in Whitehall, WI.
Duane loved to farm, hunt, participate in tractor pulling, fix tractors, ride snowmobile, but most of all loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Duane is survived by his wife, Sally of Arcadia; sons: Tyler (Erin) Tamke of Arcadia, Travis (Taylor) Tamke of Blair; daughter: Michelle Peaslee of Beaver Dam; mother: Bonnie Tamke of Holmen; siblings: Charlotte (Bruce) Winkler of Eau Claire, Linda (Dennis) Bjorge of Arcadia, Larry (Lisa Halverson) Tamke of Arcadia, Bryan (Sandy) Tamke of Arcadia, Alan (Tammy) Tamke of Winona; and 7 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father: Albert Tamke on April 12, 2020, and son Derek Sura.
A celebration of life will be held in Duane's honor at a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
To express condolences to his family online and for further service updates, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Killian Funeral Home
113 Washington St
Arcadia, WI 54612
608-323-3858
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Killian Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved