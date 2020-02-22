Home

Dylan Thurman Obituary
Dylan Lee Thurman, 15, of Ladysmith, WI passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Marshfield Children's Hospital in Marshfield, WI. In keeping with his nature, his organs were donated to help others in need.
Dylan was a sophomore at Ladysmith High School and enjoyed fishing, working on cars and playing video games.
Dylan is survived by his parents, Richard Thurman of Ladysmith and Jessica (Rex Bigger) Zielsdorf of Mondovi; sisters, Ally of Eau Claire and Kyrah of Mondovi; grandparents, Barbara Thomley of Eau Claire and Deborah Thurman of Ladysmith; great-grandparents, Donald and Sarah Gaede of Augusta; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the WEST CHAPEL location of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave. in Eau Claire.
To express online condolences, please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
