Earnest Ray Willoughby, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire under the care of Mayo Hospice.
Ray was born in Ahoskie, North Carolina on May 14, 1940, the son of Ernest and Mildred (Jones) Willoughby. He grew up on his grandparents' farm, graduated from Ahoskie High School, and attended Chowan College in Murfreesboro, North Carolina. His career in sales and marketing moved him all over the country. While residing in Sioux City, Iowa, he met his wife of 41 years, Sandra (Davis). They were married in 1979 and moved to Minneapolis where he began working in the finance industry. In 1981, they moved to Eau Claire, Wisconsin, where Ray started his position as bank president of London Square Bank. He provided leadership for the bank which underwent various name changes under his tenure. He retired from Alliance Bank in May 2012 after 31 years.
Ray was an active member of the Eau Claire community involved in several organizations and serving on local and state boards. During the Thompson administration, he was appointed to the Bank Review Board and the Rural Health Commission. He was a long-time member of the Eau Claire Golf and Country Club serving as board president and facilitating financing for the new clubhouse. His retirement years were spent on his passion project of trying to bring high speed rail to Eau Claire through his membership on the Wisconsin Coalition for High Speed Rail. He formed many friendships over the years through these affiliations.
Ray and Sandra have two sons born in Eau Claire, Brian and Michael. Ray spent joyful years watching and volunteering in their sporting activities including coaching, serving on boards, and fundraising. A proud achievement for him was working with a group of parents to bring soccer to the Eau Claire School District and the development of Eau Claire United Soccer Club. He was an avid fundraiser and played an important part in gathering financing to build the soccer fields at the corner of Hamilton Avenue and Craig Road.
His hobbies were many including golfing, hunting, fishing, downhill skiing, boating, and putting on magic shows. He enjoyed traveling with family and friends which was another source of joy and adventure. One of his favorite pleasures was sitting in his duck boat in the marshes south of Nelson at 4:00 in the morning with his beloved dog, Maggie.
His most heartfelt passion was the joy of being Grandpa to Parker, Mayli, Jaden, and Taya. They will always have memories of him playing long games of Monopoly with Parker, having deep conversations with his "princess" Mayli, teaching sports to Jaden, and having numerous tea parties with Taya.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra; sons, Brian (Cassi) and Michael; and grandchildren, Parker, Mayli, Jaden, Taya, and in North Carolina, Ashlynn. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Bobby; and his son, Steve.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials be earmarked for a scholarship fund in which the family will give to EC United Soccer to fund low-income players or made to a wildlife conservation fund of their choice.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date when family and friends can safely travel.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Ray was born in Ahoskie, North Carolina on May 14, 1940, the son of Ernest and Mildred (Jones) Willoughby. He grew up on his grandparents' farm, graduated from Ahoskie High School, and attended Chowan College in Murfreesboro, North Carolina. His career in sales and marketing moved him all over the country. While residing in Sioux City, Iowa, he met his wife of 41 years, Sandra (Davis). They were married in 1979 and moved to Minneapolis where he began working in the finance industry. In 1981, they moved to Eau Claire, Wisconsin, where Ray started his position as bank president of London Square Bank. He provided leadership for the bank which underwent various name changes under his tenure. He retired from Alliance Bank in May 2012 after 31 years.
Ray was an active member of the Eau Claire community involved in several organizations and serving on local and state boards. During the Thompson administration, he was appointed to the Bank Review Board and the Rural Health Commission. He was a long-time member of the Eau Claire Golf and Country Club serving as board president and facilitating financing for the new clubhouse. His retirement years were spent on his passion project of trying to bring high speed rail to Eau Claire through his membership on the Wisconsin Coalition for High Speed Rail. He formed many friendships over the years through these affiliations.
Ray and Sandra have two sons born in Eau Claire, Brian and Michael. Ray spent joyful years watching and volunteering in their sporting activities including coaching, serving on boards, and fundraising. A proud achievement for him was working with a group of parents to bring soccer to the Eau Claire School District and the development of Eau Claire United Soccer Club. He was an avid fundraiser and played an important part in gathering financing to build the soccer fields at the corner of Hamilton Avenue and Craig Road.
His hobbies were many including golfing, hunting, fishing, downhill skiing, boating, and putting on magic shows. He enjoyed traveling with family and friends which was another source of joy and adventure. One of his favorite pleasures was sitting in his duck boat in the marshes south of Nelson at 4:00 in the morning with his beloved dog, Maggie.
His most heartfelt passion was the joy of being Grandpa to Parker, Mayli, Jaden, and Taya. They will always have memories of him playing long games of Monopoly with Parker, having deep conversations with his "princess" Mayli, teaching sports to Jaden, and having numerous tea parties with Taya.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra; sons, Brian (Cassi) and Michael; and grandchildren, Parker, Mayli, Jaden, Taya, and in North Carolina, Ashlynn. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Bobby; and his son, Steve.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials be earmarked for a scholarship fund in which the family will give to EC United Soccer to fund low-income players or made to a wildlife conservation fund of their choice.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date when family and friends can safely travel.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.