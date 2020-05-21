Earl Hewitt
Earl F. "Odie" Hewitt Jr., age 53 of Mondovi, died Monday, May 18, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire due to a heart condition.
Earl was born on July 18, 1966, in Durand. He was the son of Earl and Alice (Quale) Hewitt Sr. Earl grew up in the Durand/Mondovi area and went to school in Mondovi. After the death of his parents, Earl became the foster son of Betty and the late Maynard Trones of Mondovi. Earl was a hard worker all of his life, working on farms throughout the area. Most recently, Earl was employed through People Ready working in various industries in the area. Earl married Cheryl Mikesell and together they had one son, Dustin. They later divorced.
Earl enjoyed gardening, telling jokes and making sure people were taken care of. Most of all, Earl loved spending time with his family, especially his nieces, and nephews.
Earl is survived by his son; Dustin, step-son; Drew Mikesell, foster mother; Betty Trones, siblings; Elvira Hewitt, Andrew (Lori) Hewitt, David Hewitt and Ruthie (Mike) Bechel, brother-in-law; Scott Moyer, nieces; Tasha (James), Kayla (Jeremy), Chelsey (Mark), Kasondra (Mike), Heather (Stephen) and Jocelyn (Tony), nephews: Michael (Nicole) and Bradley (Lisa), many great nieces, great nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, foster father; Maynard Trones, sister; Frances Moyer and grandmother; Anna Quale.
Due to the COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.
Condolences may be made online at www.rhielfuneralhome.com.



Published in Leader Telegram from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
615 12Th Ave E
Durand, WI 54736
(715) 672-5691
