|
|
Earl Augustus Klein, 90 years young, of Fall Creek, WI passed away at Mayo Clinic Health System - Eau Claire in the arms of his granddaughter, Heidi Norrish, and great-granddaughter, Lexi Norrish, on Sunday evening, March 1, 2020. Earl was born on a farm on December 21, 1929, in Orr, North Dakota, to Julius and Phil Klein.
He graduated from a high school in Inkster, North Dakota. He then enlisted in the United States Army in June of 1951 and was discharged in May 1953. After he was discharged, Earl was employed as a mechanic at GMW for 27 years and then as a truck driver for Ramsey County in Minnesota for 10 years. Following retirement, he moved to his lake home in Pillager, Minnesota, and in later years moved to his duplex in Fall Creek, Wisconsin, to be closer to his children and grandchildren.
Earl enjoyed to travel with his camper. He and Norma took many trips in their lives with the biggest trip being a month-long trip to Alaska. Earl visited almost every state in the United States throughout his excursions.
In retirement, he enjoyed fishing at his lake home in Pillager and entertaining his family when they would come. He enjoyed woodworking and making many wood projects for his grandchildren and racing his remote-control cars. Earl had a love for cribbage and was always ready for a game. You can count on the twinkle in his eyes and a smirk on his face if you were going to get skunked. Nothing made him prouder than showing another family member how to play. Earl also enjoyed wildlife and would sit for hours and talk to the squirrels and birds that made his bird feeders their home. His biggest enjoyment in his life were his grandchildren.
Earl is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Alan Westphal of Fall Creek; daughter and son-in-law, Naomi and Norman Cone of Menomonie; and daughter, Linda Bishop of St. Paul, Minnesota. He is further survived by grandchildren, Michael and Heidi Norrish, Karen and Brock Wright, Eric and Jenny Westphal, Sarah Hein, Darcy and Brad Simonson, Amanda Cone, Kelsey and Chris Adams and Logan Fletcher; 13 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma; infant granddaughter, Theresa Westphal; brother, William Klein; sister, Elsie Forsythe; and grandson, Kyle Fletcher. He is also preceded in death by his furry friends Button, Cookie and Max.
"Come to me, all who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest." Matthew 11:28
A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel. A visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will take place Trinity Cemetery, Fall Creek at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020