Edmund John Brantner, 88, of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday December 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife and children, under the care of Mayo Hospice.
Ed was born June 19, 1931, to Charles and Pauline (Berger) Brantner at the family home in Lima Township, WI. He attended Lima School.
He served in the US Army from 1952-1953, with service in the Korean War. Following his honorary discharge, he worked at the defense plant in Menomonie, and also helped his father in building many local barns in the Durand area.
Ed married Evelyn Hollister on April 12, 1955 in Lima. They moved to Racine where he worked at Young Radiator Factory. In 1959 he started with the US Postal Service and transferred to Eau Claire in 1968. He retired in 1992 after 34 years as a mail carrier.
He also was a self-employed tile installer and continued with this after retirement. Ed enjoyed fishing, dancing, hunting, playing cards and traveling. Ed enjoyed many family trips through the years and looked forward to a yearly family fishing trip at Lake Nicaboyne, and also traveling throughout the country. He had a close-knit post office family who had a card club for many years and would snowbird in Florida. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend to all who knew him.
He is survived by his Wife of 64 years, Evelyn, Daughters: Deborah (Jeff) Klein of California, Diane (Dick) Bredeson of Washington state, Dawn Crawford of Elk Mound, Son: David (Penny) Brantner of Eau Claire, 9 Grandchildren and 18 Great Grandchildren.
Ed is preceded in death by his Parents, Brothers: William, Charles, Lambert, Arnold and Joseph, Sisters: Laura, Agnes, Irene, Catherine and Dorothy, and an infant Son John.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday December 14, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Eau Claire. Father Brian Jazdzewski will officiate. Military Honors will be rendered. Burial will be held at Lima Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held that morning at Sacred Heart Catholic Church from 9:00 AM until the time of mass.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Service - Celebration of Life Center has been entrusted with arrangements.
www.chippewavalleycremation.com
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019