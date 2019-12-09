|
Edward Charles Hebert, 74, of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully on December 3,2019, at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona, surrounded by family.
Ed was born on June 2, 1945 to Francis (Red) and Mary Ann Hebert (Boos) of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, and grew up on a dairy farm learning many essential skills of life. Ed attended McDonell Catholic High School and graduated from the University of Wisconsin River Falls.
During his college years, Ed met Kathy Meade who was attending University of Wisconsin Eau Claire. They married 3 years later on August 11, 1967. Their marriage of 52 years covered many wonderful life occurrences including raising 4 children-Michael, Heather, Matthew, Jeffrey (JJ), 2 nieces -Jessica & Jillian, and enjoying the 11 grandchildren in their lives.
Ed worked in IT at 3M in St. Paul. He managed several important projects -- flex benefits, conversion to PCs, and worldwide computer security. Ed and Kathy raised their 4 children and 2 nieces in New Richmond, Wisconsin. Ed retired from 3M in 2003. At that time, Ed and Kathy moved from New Richmond back to his hometown of Chippewa Falls, where they enjoyed life with family and friends at the Meade/Hebert Compound on Lake Wissota.
During the past 7 years, Ed and Kathy started "wintering" in Glendale, Arizona. Ed loved the sun and warmth of Arizona. He was a skilled repairman and the "go to" person for anyone who needed help with household or lake/yard projects. Ed also loved doing puzzles and crosswords, but most of all loved playing cards with family and friends. He often took home the poker pot during late night family poker games at Lake Wissota, but also always paid the "buy in" for any of his kids and grandkids who didn't have cash on them. The night before Ed passed away, he and grandson Alex, trounced their opponents (wife Kathy and Alex's friend Katie) in several hands of 500.
Anyone who knows Ed would sum up his character as "a soul who believed in caring for and providing service to others.' He dedicated his life to caring for his immediate family, extended family, friends, and others who were less fortunate. Because of his passion for service, Ed held many service roles in both New Richmond and then later in Chippewa Falls. In New Richmond he was president of the Little League for several years. Ed also was an active member of the New Richmond Lions Club and a board member/trustee at Immaculate Conception Church in New Richmond. Ed's dedication to service continued upon retirement and their move to Chippewa Falls.
In Chippewa Falls, Ed was an active member of the Democratic Party and the Lake Wissota Improvement & Protection Association. He also volunteered at St. Joseph's Hospital- earning an award for Volunteer of the Year. When he wasn't providing community service, you could find Ed watching his grandchildren play sports or perform in a concert. Even when he couldn't be there is person, Ed found a way to be there for his grandchildren by watching live streams or following on the radio.
Ed is survived by his wife Kathy, his children and their spouses, Michael Hebert, Heather and Charlie Grant, Matthew and Sherri Pickett Hebert, and JJ and Shamarie Sais Hebert, along with 11 grandchildren who all meant the world to him: Alex, Cassie, and Joey Grant; Broderick and Olivia Hebert, Everett, Drew, Eli, Liam, Benjamin, and Ellagrace Hebert. Ed is also survived by his brother, Frank Hebert; sister, Kathryn Ann Shefland; Aunt Dorathy (Dot) Hebert along with in-laws; Susan Meade, Mike and Donna Meade, Andy and Nicole Meade and several nieces and nephews.
Ed wanted people to honor his life through a joyous gathering of family and friends. The family will be planning a celebration for summer 2020 in the Chippewa Falls/Lake Wissota area.
For those wishing to send condolences, please send them to The Hebert Family at 20701 North 56th Ave, Glendale, AZ, 85308.
Ed was very passionate about supporting the community he lived in. Because of this passion, the family asks that any monetary donations be directed to one of these organizations:
School District of New Richmond, 701 East 11th St, New Richmond, Wi 54701 with a note that the donation is for a new High School Stadium for football, soccer, track & field, and community events.
Lake Wissota Improvement & Protection Association, Lake Wissota Stewardship Project, make checks payable to The Community Foundation of Chippewa County- Lake Wissota Stewardship Project, P.O. Box 153, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729
