Funeral services for Edward H. "Skip" Kalk III, 64, of Anacoco, will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in the Saint Michael The Archangel Catholic Church in Leesville with Father Mike Lindsey officiating.
Visitation will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10:30 A.M. until service time in the church.
Edward was born on February 17, 1955 in Chippewa Falls, WI. to his parents, Edward H. Kalk Jr. & Mona King Kalk. He passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 in Lake Charles.
Ed started in his law enforcement career as a police officer with the Chippewa Falls PD, in Wisconsin. He then worked as a deputy sheriff for the Bayfield County Sheriff Dept., in Wisconsin. For almost 3 decades, Ed was in the U.S. Army at Ft. Bragg, NC, as 1st Sergeant, MP and Jump Master ("I hate legs!"). Ed & Greta wanted to eventually retire with their best friends, so they moved/transferred and finished his military career at Ft. Polk, Leesville, LA. After Ed's military retirement, he was a deputy sheriff for Vernon Parish in Leesville, LA. He was a life member and officer of the Jack Redell Memorial Chapter 20-DAV, Leesville, LA. He also served as a past State Commander of the Louisiana DAV. The highlight of Ed's career, while serving in Desert Storm, was working for and personally knowing General Norman Schwarzkopf.
Edward loved cooking, gardening, socializing but especially his family. He was very proud of his service to his country and loved his country very much. He was extremely involved in his community. He was honored to be an organ donor.
He is preceded in death by his parents, spouse; Greta Kitko Kalk, nephew; Cody Steinmetz and his grandparents.
Left to cherish his memory is his children, Morgan Kalk of Superior WI., Edward H. Kalk IV (Amanda) of Elkhurst, MO., Cameron Kalk (Ciera) of Fred, TX., Arianna Kathleen Kalk of Lake Charles, LA., Paterson James Kalk of Anacoco, LA., sisters; Suzette Cove (Louis) of Chisago City, MN., Sandra Morley (Neil) of Chippewa, WI., Shari Kalk of Eau Claire, WI., his grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020