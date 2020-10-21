Edward Larson

Edward "Bucky" L. Larson, age 86 passed away Sunday, October 18th, 2020 at Lake Hallie Memory Care of COVID-19.
He was born on October 31st, 1933 in the Town of Goetz, Chippewa County to Ludger Larson and Marion Pearl Smith.
He attended rural schools and Cadott High School. He joined the Marine Corp. in November 1952 until November 1955 during the Korean Conflict, he was honorably discharged as a Corporal.
He married Charlotte M. Randall on October 27th, 1956 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Cornell. He worked at the Cornell Papermill until it closed, he then went to work at the Northern Center until he retired. Bucky was a Jack of all trades and mastered them all. He was a great cook and baker, especially his date-filled cookies and pie crusts. He was a great craftsman, making lots of decorations. He was always there to help his family and friends with anything they needed.
Bucky was a very caring and loving person and had a very great sense of humor.
He is survived by his Brothers Cliff (Connie) Larson, Russel (Sandra) Larson, Robert (Mary Ellen) Cowell, Gerry (Michelle) Cowell; Step Brother Ted Cowell; Sister in laws Sue Smith, Darlene Hodowanic, Mary A. Cowell, Darlene Roshell and Corrine Randall; Special Nieces Dawn Noel and Debra Goulet. Plus several other nephews, nieces and numerous friends.
He was preceded in deaath by his Wife Charlotte in December 2018; his Parents and Step Mother Ella Larson and Edward Cowell; Sister Dorothy in infancy; Brothers Laverne Smith, Eugene Larson, Billie Larson, Step Brother Sonny Cowell and Step Sister Vonnie Burlingame; Plus several Brother and Sister in laws. Also his special pets whom he loved Nick, Beau, Peppie and Toby.
A Private Family Funeral Service will be held at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Cornell, WI. with Rev. Andy Schottelkorb officiating. Interment will be in the Cornell Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by the Cornell American Legion.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home Cornell, WI.
