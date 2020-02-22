|
Edward John Lund, 67, of Eau Claire, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems, Eau Claire Hospital.
Ed was born on June 1, 1952, in Chicago, IL to Juno and Irene (Benish) Lund. He attended school in Chippewa Falls and graduated with the Class of 1970. Ed worked at Land O' Lakes in Eau Claire for two years. He then moved down to Kenosha to work as a machinist at the Case IH manufacturing plant in Racine for 30 years until his retirement. Ed enjoyed feeding the birds, fishing, going to the casino and spending time with his family.
Ed is survived by his mother, Irene; five siblings, June (Clare Sr.) Harshman, Bernie Lund, Roger Lund, Paul Lund and Beverly Olson; brother-in-law, Don Rothbauer; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Juno; and sister, Judy Rothbauer.
A memorial service will be held at 11 am, on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the WEST CHAPEL of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave. in Eau Claire. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be held at St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Cooks Valley. For online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020