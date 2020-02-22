Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn West Chapel
1405 N Clairemont Ave
Eau Claire, WI 54703
(715) 834-4456

Edward Lund

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Lund Obituary
Edward John Lund, 67, of Eau Claire, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems, Eau Claire Hospital.
Ed was born on June 1, 1952, in Chicago, IL to Juno and Irene (Benish) Lund. He attended school in Chippewa Falls and graduated with the Class of 1970. Ed worked at Land O' Lakes in Eau Claire for two years. He then moved down to Kenosha to work as a machinist at the Case IH manufacturing plant in Racine for 30 years until his retirement. Ed enjoyed feeding the birds, fishing, going to the casino and spending time with his family.
Ed is survived by his mother, Irene; five siblings, June (Clare Sr.) Harshman, Bernie Lund, Roger Lund, Paul Lund and Beverly Olson; brother-in-law, Don Rothbauer; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Juno; and sister, Judy Rothbauer.
A memorial service will be held at 11 am, on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the WEST CHAPEL of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave. in Eau Claire. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be held at St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Cooks Valley. For online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -