Edward J. Manka, Jr. of Independence, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Eau Claire.
Edward "Hooch" was born July 22, 1959, he was the son of Rosella (Hertzfeldt) Manka and Edward Manka, Sr. After graduation from Independence High School, Hooch worked at the Gopher Glove plant in the area and bartended for many years at the Elk Creek Bar. He also owned and operated Hooch's Bar & Grill. The last several years, he was a ride provider for the local Amish community.
Hooch enjoyed sports, family gatherings (playing UNO could get intense), and a cold beer. He especially enjoyed attending his daughter, McKennas basketball and softball games, cheering with pride. McKenna was the apple of his eye. The annual football fantasy draft/season with his friends was always a favorite past time. No matter where he went it was common to hear someone say, "Hey Hooch." He always had a smile, a wave or he would stop to talk. He had the knack to get along with just about everyone. His sense of humor and genuine, recognizable laugh will be very much missed. He was a kind and loving father, brother, uncle and friend. He was a big man with an even bigger heart.
Hooch is survived by his daughter, McKenna Boe; brother, Bill Manka; sisters, Kathy Torbeck and Linda Manka; nephew, Gregg Torbeck; uncle, Raymond Bud Manka; and many cousins and friends.
Hooch was preceded in death by his parents, Rosella Manka and Edward Manka, Sr.; grandparents, Frances (Sluga) and John Manka, Irene (Sens) Hertzfeldt and John Hertzfeldt; and his brother, Ken Manka.
Cremation has taken place per Hoochs request. A Celebration of Life is being planned and will be announced at a later date. The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support during this difficult time. Also, thank you to the ER and Critical Care staff at Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Eau Claire for their diligent and considerate care.
Hooch will forever be in our memories and hearts.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020