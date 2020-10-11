1/2
Edward Solin Sr.
Edward A. "Ed" Solin, Sr., 90, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette, died Friday, October 2, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Ed was born July 7, 1930 in Deerbrook, WI, the son of Peter and Frances (Mallo) Solin.
Ed served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
On January 3, 1953, Ed married Elizabeth "Betty" Schwanke in Antigo, WI.
Ed worked for the Department of Transportation, Division of the Highways.
To say Ed loved fishing was an understatement! He was well known in the area for his fishing expertise, and had many articles written about him in the local newspapers. He is also featured in a chapter called "Ed the Bluegill Guru" of the book "Frozen Assets" written by Joe Knight. He also enjoyed many mule deer hunting trips to Wyoming with friends, partridge hunting, pheasant hunting trips to Iowa, gardening and tending to his strawberry patch. He also managed and coached little league baseball in the town of LaFayette for many years. Ed also enjoyed bowling, polka, the Packers, Brewers and Badgers, 50+ years of club, and talking with everyone, but most of all, he was very proud of his family. He was also lucky enough to go on the Freedom Honor Flight on May 13, 2018.
He was a devoted member of Faith Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls, serving on their Board of Elders for many years.
Ed is survived by his wife, Betty; four sons, Edward Jr. (Kathie Allen) of Davenport, IA, Gary (Toni) of Anchorage, Alaska, Jeffrey (Diane) of Chippewa Falls and Kenneth (Gloria Dietrich) of Two Rivers; 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
Ed was preceded in death by one son, Lawrence Solin; one daughter, Pamela Solin; his parents; two brothers, Joseph and Peter Solin; and four sisters, Mary Kryka, Fran Wiegert, Ann Grafmiller and Irene Seidl.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family is having a private family funeral service. Interment will be in Prairie View Cemetery, village of Lake Hallie.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com



Published in Leader Telegram from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls
420 Bay Street
Chippewa Falls, WI 54729
(715) 723-4404
