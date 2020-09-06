1/1
Eileen Rihn
Bloomer Eileen E. Rihn, age 91, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls, WI. She was born June 28, 1929 in Chippewa County to Oscar and Anna (Siverling) Weiner. She married Louis G. Rihn on June 5, 1948. She and Louis owned and operated the Sears Catalog Store in Bloomer for over 10 years. She enjoyed lake living, fishing and playing cards with family and friends. Eileen was always there for her family. She loved and enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an active member of St. Paul's Catholic Church. Sunday daily Mass was an important part of her life and she looked forward to going for breakfast at Main Street CafÃ© with her lady friends. She will always be remembered for her love of cooking and baking.
She is survived by her children: Rhonda (Kenneth) Hinke of Bloomer, Terri (special friend, John Miles) Toler of Chippewa Falls; Joel (Janis Christensen) Rihn of Chippewa Falls; brother: Jerry Weiner of Eau Claire; 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Oscar and Anna (Siverling) Weiner; husband: Louis Rihn; infant son: James; brothers: Robert and Donald Weiner; sister and brother-in-law: Doris and Julius Bathke.
Services will be on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer with a visitation from 10:00 - 11:00 AM. Burial will be in the Bloomer Cemetery. Please observe social distancing. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com
Eileen's family would like to thank the entire staff at the Chippewa Veteran's Home for their compassionate and understanding care. The wonderful volunteers and other residents were always willing to help mother out. To all the caregivers, we will always remember you. Thank you.



Published in Leader Telegram from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
