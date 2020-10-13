Elaine Colby

Elaine M. (Thomley) Colby, age 98, passed away October 10, 2020, at Dove Healthcare in Osseo.

Elaine was born at home in rural Osseo on July 9, 1922, to Edwin and Minnie (Hanson) Thomley. She was baptized, confirmed, and married at South Beef River Lutheran Church. Elaine married Bernard Colby on June 11, 1943, and they lived and farmed in Chimney Rock with their two children, Arlyn and Anita.

She was a lifetime member of Chimney Rock Lutheran Church, where she served as organist for more than 60 years. In addition, she served on WELCA and many committees for the church, and was a Sunday School teacher and Bible school teacher.

The Colbys moved to "the blue house" in Pleasantville in 1964. She was a gracious helper at Grace Lutheran Church in Pleasantville and a frequent visitor for decaf coffee at the store across the street, which later became the cafe.

Elaine seemed to know everyone. But even if she didn't know them yet, that didn't stop her from striking up a conversation. Her compassion for people and her generosity in volunteering knew no geographical boundaries. She shared her talents from Chimney Rock to Osseo to Whitehall to Pigeon Falls to Hale, wherever she could lend a hand. She was truly a neighbor, friend, and community member who enjoyed endless phone calls to her family and friends.

Elaine grew up speaking only Norwegian and learned English in first grade. She graduated from Whitehall High School in 1940 and Eau Claire Teacher's College in 1942, then earned her bachelor's degree at Eau Claire during the summers after her children were born. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society (national society of women educators) and the Sons of Norway.

Mrs. Colby was a teacher for 36 years. She taught in one-room schoolhouses at Ellingson School and Pleasantville and also taught at Rural Strum (Chimney Rock), Elk Creek, Pigeon Falls, Eleva, where she also served as elementary principal for one year, and Whitehall's Sunset Elementary, where she retired.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Minnie; brother, Maynard; and husband, Bernard. She is survived by son Arlyn (Marjorie) Colby of Barron; daughter Anita (Gary) Larson of La Crescent, Minnesota; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister Louise Johnson of Mankato, Minnesota; and nieces and nephews.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and precautions, the family has chosen a private service for Elaine. In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials are preferred and should be directed to Chimney Rock Lutheran Church in Elaine's name. The family thanks Dove Healthcare for their wonderful and loving care of Elaine over the last several years. Mange tusen takk.

The Schiefelbein Funeral Home, 13507 - 7th St., in Osseo is serving the family, (715) 597-2101.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store