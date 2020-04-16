|
Elaine C. Knutson, 86, of Gleason, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at her son's home in Rhinelander under the care of her family and hospice services.
Elaine was born August 20, 1933, in Town of Pigeon, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Ernest and Alleta (Omoth) Fromm. She married Arlyn R. Knutson on May 7, 1955, in Blair, Wisconsin. He preceded her in death on April 13, 2005. Elaine had been a school teacher in Whitehall. Elaine always enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening and raising flowers, cooking and baking, and quilting.
Survivors include her children, Kevin Knutson of Gleason, Tressa Knutson of Jackson, Mississippi, and Keith (Kathryn) Knutson of Rhinelander; five grandchildren, Amy (Brandon) Fischer, Ross (Ashley), Knutson Erik Eide (Cassie Miller), Amber Eide, and Brandy Robnett; six great-grandchildren, Justin, Jaylen, Taylor, Caden, Ivie, and Erik; and two sisters, Alva (Gerald) Annas of Eau Claire and Charlene (Randy) Maurer of Florida. Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Arlyn Knutson; parents, Ernest and Alleta Fromm; and great-granddaughter, Erica.
A private/family committal service will take place at Luther Memorial Church Cemetery, Town of Schley. A public memorial service for Elaine will be held at a later date. Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.
