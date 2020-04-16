Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor-Stine Funeral Home Inc
903 E 3Rd St
Merrill, WI 54452
(715) 536-6244

Elaine Knutson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine Knutson Obituary
Elaine C. Knutson, 86, of Gleason, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at her son's home in Rhinelander under the care of her family and hospice services.
Elaine was born August 20, 1933, in Town of Pigeon, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Ernest and Alleta (Omoth) Fromm. She married Arlyn R. Knutson on May 7, 1955, in Blair, Wisconsin. He preceded her in death on April 13, 2005. Elaine had been a school teacher in Whitehall. Elaine always enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening and raising flowers, cooking and baking, and quilting.
Survivors include her children, Kevin Knutson of Gleason, Tressa Knutson of Jackson, Mississippi, and Keith (Kathryn) Knutson of Rhinelander; five grandchildren, Amy (Brandon) Fischer, Ross (Ashley), Knutson Erik Eide (Cassie Miller), Amber Eide, and Brandy Robnett; six great-grandchildren, Justin, Jaylen, Taylor, Caden, Ivie, and Erik; and two sisters, Alva (Gerald) Annas of Eau Claire and Charlene (Randy) Maurer of Florida. Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Arlyn Knutson; parents, Ernest and Alleta Fromm; and great-granddaughter, Erica.
A private/family committal service will take place at Luther Memorial Church Cemetery, Town of Schley. A public memorial service for Elaine will be held at a later date. Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -