Elaine Muszynski

Elaine C. Muszynski, 76, of Elk Mound, WI, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, surrounded by her family. Elaine was born on December 13, 1943, to Alvin and Mildred (Knutson) Gullickson.Elaine was united in marriage to William F. Muszynski on April 27, 1962. Together they had four children: Tammy Smigla of Elk Mound, Jackie (Dave Connell) of Chippewa Falls, Sherry (Paul) Walters of Eau Claire, and Melissa (Clint) Best of Colfax.Elaine worked as a bookkeeper for Mack Truck for several years. She then worked at TTM, where she was known as "Flux", until her retirement.Elaine was very family-oriented. She enjoyed spending as much time as possible with both her immediate and extended family. She especially enjoyed traveling to Florida and Las Vegas, going to fairs, family get-togethers, and fall foliage riverboat cruises. She looked forward to her family's annual trip to Wisconsin Dells and her annual trip to Duluth with her husband Bill, daughter Melissa, and grandson Will. She enjoyed hunting for a bargain, going to casinos, attending her grandkids sporting activities, and snuggling with her puppies.Elaine will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and canine friends (Ozzy and Chloe).Elaine is survived by her four children. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Will Muszynski, Greg, Brittany, Joelle, and Rachel Walters; sister-in-law, Ruaine Gullickson of Colfax; brother-in-law, Ronald Muszynski of Elk Mound; as well as many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister, Marie (Bill) Stewart; and her brother, Arvid Gullickson; 5 sisters-in-law -- Jessie (Dick) Haas, Imogene Muszynski, Irene (George) Cardinal, Donna (Bob) Morgan, and Rose (Roger) Rude; and 4 brothers-in-law -- Charles (Evelyn), John (Irene), Frank (Inez), and James.Due to COVID-19 restrictions a graveside service was held with the immediate family. In the interest of public health, we are postponing the funeral service until it is safe to do so, it is our sincere desire to limit the exposure of the illness to our family and our community. Please leave online condolences and view the memorial video prepared by the family at: