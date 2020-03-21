|
Our father, Eldon Charles Pittman was born on July 4, 1933. He came into this world like a fourth of July firecracker and left this world just the same on Monday, March 16, 2020.
He was the son of Charles and Emma (Weber) Pittman. He was born and raised in Arkansas, WI. He graduated valedictorian of his class of 1951. After graduation he helped his dad haul milk. He worked at Bauer's Built in Durand for 21 years. Then retired from Dairyland Power Coop in Alma, WI after 20 years as lead mechanic.
He enjoyed snowmobiling, motorcycling, antique cars and gardening. Eldon enjoyed socializing with family and friends. He never met a stranger; after a few minutes they would be friends. He had a gentle soul and was kind to everyone who crossed paths with him. He was also known for having a spirited personality.
He was a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved spending time with his family and will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his son, Terry (Terryl) Pittman; daughter, Nancy (Dave) Constantine; grandchildren, Katie (Greg) Lemke, Aaron (Wendy) Constantine and Adam (Bridget) Constantine; great-grandchildren, Liam and Lola Lemke and Carson and Conner Constantine; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Bernice Skaug, Wilhelmina Gilles and Elaine Pittman; and brothers, Kenneth and Galen Pittman.
A private service will be held at a later date.
