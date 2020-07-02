1/1
Eleanor Bronk
Eleanor Marie (Wolf) Bronk, 89, born in Grand Rapids, MI, a longtime resident of Eau Claire, WI, died Sunday, June 28th, 2020 at the Bloomer Mayo Hospital of natural causes. She was Born Dec. 29, 1930, the daughter of William and Eulalia Wolf.
She was a graduate of St. Patrick High School. She married LaVerne Anderson and together they had 5 children. She later married Chester Bronk in 1978.
She enjoyed the smaller communities in the northern part of MN and WI, living in Eagle Bend, MN and Long Lake, Sarona, WI for several years. She worked several positions including Cooking at the University of EC, Housekeeping at hotels and resorts and enjoyed, Bar Tending. She was active with the American Legion and VFWs supporting our Veterans. Being a Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Sister meant a great deal to her.
She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl (Brad) Anderson, Michele (Ken) Toske, both in Eau Claire, Karen (Tim) Sullivan, Sarona, WI. Sons, Rick (Lynn) Anderson Randall, MN. Scott (Sue) Anderson Clear Lake, WI.
She is survived by 14 Grand Children, 29 Gr. Grandchildren and 3 Gr. Gr. Grand Children, Sister Margaret Johnson, Mary Kathryn Grant, and Brother William (Betty) Wolf all in Eau Claire.
She is preceded in death by her Husband Chester, Sister Jan Black and her parents.
A funeral service for Eleanor Bronk will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona. A visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until the time of the service. Social Distancing & Masks are requested.
Burial will take place on July 8, 22020 at 11:00 am in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery N4063 Veterans Way Spooner, WI 54801. Social Distancing & Masks are required.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.stokesprockandmundt.com.



Published in Leader Telegram from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
