Eleanor L. "Ellie" Bushendorf, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019, age 97, at Heatherwood Assisted Living, Eau Claire. She was born January 8, 1922, to Ingram and Thea Israels in Dunn County. She grew up on the family farm in the town of Colfax. She graduated from Colfax High School in 1940.
Eleanor married Lawrence Bushendorf in Iowa on November 10, 1940. They resided in the Town of Union and Altoona, Wisconsin.
She is survived by her children Judi MacKove, Jim Bushendorf, Kay (Mike) Bartz and Cheryl (Ken) Ziebell. She is also survived by granddaughters Stephanie (Joel) Peterson and Allison (John) Ziebell Bast and great grandchildren Paige Market, Jael, Jensen and Jackson Peterson, and Evelyn Bast. She is further survived by family friend Betsy (Lorne) Noll, sister in law Goldie Israels, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence, her parents, son in law Jerry MacKove and 8 brothers and 2 sisters.
Caring for her family and assisting them with their activities was Ellie's priority. She also made time for her passions: golfing, bowling and following her favorite sports teams the Packers, Badgers and Brewers.
She was a longtime member of Lake Street United Methodist Church.
Memorials may be directed to Lake Street United Methodist Church, 337 Lake St, Eau Claire, WI 54703, in memory of Ellie.
Memorial service will take place at 6 pm on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701. Memorial visitation will take place from 4 pm to 6 pm on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Hulke Family Funeral Home. Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Evergreen Cemetery in Elk Mound, WI.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019