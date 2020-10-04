Elger Cramer

Elger O. Cramer, age 90, of Eau Claire passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Dove Healthcare West Eau Claire.
He was born on February 17, 1930 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin the son of George and Minnie (Wollum) Cramer in Eau Claire, and graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School in 1949. After graduation he went to work for Eau Claire Oil Company until the summer of 1951 and then served in the United States Marine Corps until his honorable discharge in the summer of 1953. Upon returning from service, Elger worked as a roofer for Horel-George Company, had a short time with Uniroyal Tires in Eau Claire, and then almost 30 years as a firefighter and ultimately, Captain, for the City of Eau Claire Fire Department retiring in 1985.
Elger was a member of The American Legion Post 53 for many years. He played football and fast pitch softball where he played on the Ray's Place 1962 Championship Team. He was an avid Wisconsin sports fan and enjoyed playing golf. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. He was loved by his entire extended family and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his 7 children, Cynthia (David) Gleason of New Richmond, Phillip (Kari) Cramer, Gregory (Carla) Cramer, Brian (Susan) Cramer all of Eau Claire, Steven (Tina) Cramer of Everett, Washington, Tamara (Nathan) Dean of White Pigeon, Michigan, & Sheryl (Danny) Maukstad of Eau Claire; 1 sister Katherine (Alvin) Spindler of Brooklyn Park, MN; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers LaVerne, Morris, Gerald, Wayne & Curtis and his sister Janet Kopp.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 4-7 PM on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center (1717 Devney Drive, Altoona, WI) with a private burial at Rest Haven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent in Elger's name to Eau Claire Fire Fighters Community Charity (ECFFCC), 216 S Dewey Street, Eau Claire, WI 54701.
