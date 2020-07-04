Elizabeth Beranek made her goal of reaching 100. She died Saturday, June 27, 2020 at her home in Stillwater, Minn. where she lived with her daughter Pat and son-in-law Jim. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Beranek, and son, Charles. She is survived by her sons, David and Gregory Beranek; daughter, Patricia Lockyear; grandchildren, Karry Brooks, Kyle Beranek and Kelly Roe; and five great-grandchildren. A true Anglophile, Elizabeth traveled many times to Great Britain. During her final years, she enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and visiting museums and gardens in the Twin Cities. She enjoyed her life to the fullest to the end.







